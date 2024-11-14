Black Santa finds a new home in Wyandanch Plaza this holiday

A very special Santa Claus is coming to town this holiday season as part of the Winter Wonderland at Wyandanch Plaza. Santa Your Way of Coram is bringing Black Santa to the village starting Friday at noon.

“We are one of the only diverse holiday experiences on Long Island. Our goal is to give the Black community an opportunity to have a Santa that looks like them,” says Philana Aiken, owner/photographer of Santa Your Way. “There are many different ways that Santa was born and in our world we believe he was Black.”

COME MEET SANTA

Santa James will be assisted by the 5 Star Grynch in Wyandanch. Credit: Philana Aiken of Phenomenal Reflection

Santa James is his name and he is 100% authentic.

“Our Santa has an all-natural, white beard,” says Aiken. “Santa is very joyful and cheery. He loves all the kids in the community.”

WINTER WONDERLAND AT WYANDANCH PLAZA WHEN/WHERE Santa Your Way: noon-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 (opening day), regular times - 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 8 Station Drive, Suite 5, Wyandanch; The Rinx: (opening day: Dec. 7) 5-8 p.m. Friday, 12:30-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 40 Station Drive, Wyandanch; Community Tree Lighting: 6 p.m., Dec. 5, George Sims Plaza, Wyandanch COST Santa Your Way: $25 appointment, photo packages $40-$175; The Rinx: $4 (kids 17 & under), $8 (adults) price includes skate rental; Community Tree Lighting: Free MORE INFO wyandanchplaza.org, Santa Your Way appointments: phenomenalreflectionsstudio.square.site

Black Santa is known for dressing in style utilizing designers such as Daniels Leather, David Simon’s Natural Born Brand and Malik Dupri.

“We don’t use the traditional suit because Santa was also known for his fine robes,” says Aiken. “Every year, we change his look to bring different styles to the table with grace. He has a royal appearance with an olive green tone plus gold and white details plus some fox fur.”

Assisting Santa is his right-hand-man, the sassy, 5 Star Grynch, who is also decked out in a snazzy suit. The music that plays in Santa’s workshop has more of an R&B flavor.

“We go from old school Motown like Michael Jackson to Mariah Carey to Chris Brown,” says Aiken. “It brings a different feel to it so they understand the culture behind Black Santa.”

PHOTO SESSIONS

Each booking ($25) must be done by appointment in advance only -- no walk-ins. The session lasts 15 minutes, including both photos and a special encounter with Santa.

“Everyone gets a chance to interact with Santa and tell him their Christmas list,” says Aiken. “Kids bring him cookies, candy and letters. But most importantly, they come with their beautiful smiles and hugs.”

Professional photos are taken by Aiken who does a variety of poses.

“We don’t just do the standard sitting on Santa’s lap photos,” she says. “There are various options such as shots of them telling Santa what they want in his ear or reading a book with Santa.”

All the photos are digital and packages range from $40-$175. Printed copies are available as an add-on.

“We give them the copyright to the photos so they can make portraits, ornaments or holiday cards,” says Aiken. “No selfies are allowed, but videos can be shot. Parents can record their child talking to Santa.”

A TOUCH OF NYC COMES TO WYNDANCH

Mark Hulse, of Manhattan, skates at the Rinx at Wyandanch Plaza. Credit: Linda Rosier

On Dec. 7, the Rinx will open for the season offering free ice-skating sessions for the whole community in the Wyandanch Plaza. The oval-shaped rink holds up to 75 people with open benches along the sides and a concession stand selling cups of hot chocolate ($1).

“The Rinx will play holiday music through each session,” says Falischa Moss, Programs and Activity Director for the Wyandanch Plaza Association. “It gives off a nice warm holiday feel like an illuminated village.”

Holiday Productions of Shirley provides the lighting decor that will include up to 50,000 lights.

“There will be 12-foot candy canes, LED strobe trees in the center of the ice skating rink, 9-foot nutcrackers and more,” says Sean Henderson, president of Holiday Productions. “These are high-end decorations you see in Rockefeller Center that we are bringing out to Wyandanch.”

Plans are in the works to have 10 little holiday shops outside the rink as well.

“Our small business owners are able to sell their winter items such as hats, gloves and scarves plus baked goods, ornaments and wreaths,” says Moss.

Opening day of the Rinx, dubbed the Winter Spectacular, will include free skating, free hot chocolate and free photos with Santa (one digital shot each) from noon-4 p.m. At 1 p.m., skating presentations will be made by skater Emmanuel Savary from the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships along with twin skaters Andrea and Selena Alphonse, who won a gold medal at the 2022 National Solo Dance Finals. Additionally, there will be holiday characters walking around like Olaf, the Grinch and Snow Angels on stilts for photo-ops.

LOCAL TREE LIGHTING

On Dec. 5 at 6 p.m, a community tree lighting will take place at George Sims Plaza in Wyandanch.

“Children’s choirs from the First Church of Wyandanch Ministries, Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Community Nazarene Church and True Life Church of God will each perform holiday carols,” says Anne Stewart, Site Coordinator for the EOC (Economic Opportunity Council) of Suffolk. “The Wyandanch Fire Department brings Santa Claus who distributes candy canes to children.”

A presentation from Wyandanch High School’s marching band drumline is set to close out the event.