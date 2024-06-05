Blippi, Nemo and more kids' favorites set Long Island summer shows

When family musician Laurie Berkner brings her solo show to The Paramount in Huntington on June 9, she’ll ask the audience this: “Does my bunny say ruff-ruff?” And they’ll shout back, “No! It goes hop!”

Berkner’s interactive show will include new favorites like “My Bunny Goes Hop” and old hits such as “Chipmunk At the Gas Pump.” Hers is just one entertainment option families this summer. Beloved characters such as a stage-show version of the YouTube star Blippi, the movie fish Nemo and the princess called Sleeping Beauty will all be on Long Island to charm audiences.

Here is a roundup of family-friendly performances during June, July and August:

Laurie Berkner at The Paramount

“It’s a very electric, positive feel in the room when I play at The Paramount,” says Berkner, who lives in Manhattan. Kids (and parents) should bring a stuffed animal for their heads and dancing shoes for their feet. Expect to hear new tune “Onyx the Octopus” and to be encouraged to sing and dance along as she performs her old hits “Pig On Her Head” (hence the need for the aforementioned stuffed animals) and “Waiting For The Elevator.” The show is about 75 minutes.

11 a.m. (doors open at 10 a.m.) June 9 at The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-673- 7300, paramountny.com. Tickets range from $34.25 to $60.25 per person; a VIP meet-and-greet ticket for $112.10 includes a photo and autograph opportunity. Babies under 1-year-old are free but must sit on an adult’s lap.

'Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour'

“Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour,” featuring a stage-show version of the Blippi character, comes to the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on June 28. Credit: “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour”

Stage-show actors play Blippi and his cartwheel-loving pal Meekah, based on the “Blippi” preschoolers’ televised show. They'll lead the audience in exploring what makes different cities unique. The musical party features monster trucks, excavators and garbage trucks and what they do. There’ll be singing and dancing; the show is geared to ages 2 to 7 and lasts 80 minutes (including a 30-minute intermission). On his show, Blippi takes children on learning adventures; he’s visited an orange farm and a castle, and he’s learned sign language and how to make smoothies.

6 p.m. June 28 at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue, 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org. Tickets range from $54 to $75; guests younger than 2 don’t require a ticket but must sit on an adult’s lap. A photo experience option costs an additional approximately $60 per person and will let purchasers meet Blippi in his signature blue-and-orange costume and take photos with him and one of his favorite machines upon conclusion of the show.

'Finding Nemo Jr.'

Long Island actors younger than 18 auditioned to be in Finding Nemo Jr., a 90-minute performance with a short intermission, says Diana Girimonti, marketing manager for The John W. Engeman Theatre in Northport. The show is geared toward children 7 to 10; that’s the “sweet spot,” she says. “It’s based off the movie,” she says of the show, which is a musical version and tells the story of Nemo, the clownfish with a damaged fin, who is captured by a scuba diver. Nemo’s father, Marlin, a cautious clownfish, and his friend Dory, a blue tang with short-term memory loss, set out to rescue Nemo, who is simultaneously plotting his own escape.

10 a.m. Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. Sundays from July 20 through Aug. 25 at The John W. Engeman Theatre, 250 Main St., Northport, 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com. The Aug. 3 performance is geared to children with special needs; there will be no flashing lights and special effects and sound effects will be toned down. Tickets are $20 per person; guests younger than 2 don’t require a ticket but must sit on an adult’s lap.

'Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus' and 'Mouse on the Move'

Based on the Mo Willems children’s book, “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” features zany singing and dancing passengers and a live band through June 23 at The Long Island Children's Musuem. “Mouse on the Move” spotlights two mice who decide to go to the moon because they believe it is entirely made of mouthwatering cheese. Audience members use props and their imagination to help the mice with their adventure in this performance that runs from Aug. 22 to 30.

Check website for times at the Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Uniondale, 516-224-5800, licm.org. Tickets are $10 with museum admission or $14 theater only. Shows are geared to ages 3 and older.

'The Mystery of the Missing Ever After,' 'Raggedy Ann and Andy' and 'Pinocchio'

Three princesses team up in “The Mystery of the Missing Every After” at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson. Credit: Peter Lanscombe, Theatre Three Productions, Inc.

In “The Mystery of the Missing Ever After,” running through June 15, three princesses — Cinderella, Snow White and Sleeping Beauty — are living in AStoriaville, a Land of Queens, running thriving businesses. Cinderella owns a shoe store, Snow White is at the helm of “Snow White's Snow-White Laundry” and Sleeping Beauty offers a meditation retreat. The musical follows the three as they team up to solve a mystery. “Raggedy Ann and Andy,” the rag dolls, save the Tiwilliger Toy Workshop for Extra-Special Friends during shows from July 5 to 27 (July 7 performance is sensory friendly). “Pinocchio” tells the classic tale of the puppet whose nose grows whenever he tells a lie, from Aug. 2 to 10.

Check website for times at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com. Tickets are $12 each.

'Pinkalicious'

Based on the children’s book of the same name, the show is the story of a girl who eats too many pink cupcakes and contracts pinkitis, turning pink from head to toe. Show is about 90 minutes with intermission.

10:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays July 20 through Sept. 1 at The Argyle Theatre at Bablyon Village, 34 W. Main St., Babylon, 631-230-3500, argyletheatre.com. Tickets are $24 each; 2 and younger free but must sit on a ticketholder’s lap.