Books to help families cope with addiction, depression and disabilities

Alcohol problems, depression and special needs present additional challenges to parents, and these books aim to families address them and thrive.

In "A Sober Mom's Guide to Recovery: Taking Care of Yourself to Take Care of Your Kids" (Hazelden, $15.95), Rosemary O'Connor tells her story and hopes to help other moms stay on track to sober lives. "Sober Mom Tools" are included at the end of each chapter.

Author Kevin Breel's memoir "Boy Meets Depression OR Life Sucks and Then You (Die) Live" (Harmony Books, $20) explains his teenage battle with depression, even though he was well-liked and played on the school basketball team. His book follows his popular 2013 TEDx talk called "Confessions of a Depressed Comic." He wants depressed teens and young adults to know they aren't alone and that it's OK to ask for help.

Psychologist and professor Laura E. Marshak addresses the stresses for a single parent raising a special-needs child in "Going Solo While Raising Children with Disabilities" (Woodbine House, $24.95). The book offers affirmation and practical ideas for thriving with a child with physical, neurodevelopmental or psychiatric needs.