Have brunch with Santa at these Long Island restaurants, hotels and more

Santa Claus is busy at work at the North Pole, but he's still found time to join the Long Islanders on his "nice" list for some in-person milk and cookies — and more. Here's where to have lunch, brunch or dinner with him, while dancing, crafting and taking photos:

The Bayview (395 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport)

Take a photo with Santa and choose from a buffet selection of breakfast goodies and a complimentary drink for the adults and a holiday cookie station with hot chocolate for everyone Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adults: $45; children: $25. Call to reserve: 516-623-2022; bayviewonthewater.com

Christmas Club Pop-Up (300 Main St., Farmingdale)

Drink and dine at theChristmas pop-up with holiday lights and décor and tableside visits and photo-ops with Santa, Jack Frost, Rudolph the Reindeer and other Christmas characters. Tuesdays through Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8:30 p.m., through Dec. 30. Prepaid reservations: $30; $35 per person, with additional fees for food and beverages. Walk-ins are $15 per person, but seating isn’t guaranteed; exploretock.com/thechristmasclub

Coral House (70 Milburn Ave., Baldwin)

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, brunch includes entrees, sides, breads and pastries, plus assorted sweet treats. Adults: $55.95; children: $28.95; 516-223-6500; coralhouse.com

Desmond's Restaurant & Pub at East Wind Long Island (5720 NY-25A, Wading River)

Enjoy a hearty brunch and a visit with Santa Dec. 11 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults: $49.95; children: $34.95. Call 631-846-2335 to reserve; eastwindlongisland.com

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EGP Land & Sea (2 Pettit Pl., Island Park)

Tell Santa what you want for Christmas over pancakes and eggs weekends in December from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; noon to 1:30 p.m.; or from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Adults: $55 (includes brunch cocktail); children: $42 (includes crafts, pictures); children 2 and under are free. Each weekend is themed differently and features a DJ and characters; 516-544-2879; egplandandsea.com

Eric's Italian Bistro (70 E. Old Country Rd., Mineola)

Grab a three-course lunch with Santa Dec. 17 and 18; seatings are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Adults: $42.95; children: $29.95. Games, dancing and goodies included. Reservations required; 516-280-5675; ericsbistro.com

Garden City Hotel (45 Seventh St., Garden City)

Meet Kriss Kringle at the hotel's Kingsley room Dec. 17 at 9 and 9:30 a.m. for food (buffet style) and fun. Adults: $75; children 12 and under: $50; 516-877-9385; gardencityhotel.com

Glen Cove Mansion (200 Dosoris Ln., Glen Cove)

You can hang out and take pictures with Santa from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 10, 17 and 24 and 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 11 and 18. Adults: $40; children: $25. Reservations through themansionatglencove.com; 516-751-5623

The Heritage Center (633 Mount Sinai-Coram Rd., Mt. Sinai)

Miller Place's Tuscany Gourmet Market caters breakfast-style eats for the event held Dec. 11 at 8 a.m. where you can interact with Santa and a musician, too. Gifts will be given to the children. Adults: $25; children (ages 2 to 16): $20; under 2: free. Must reserve a spot; 631-744-0207; nsyc.com

Milleridge Inn (585 N. Broadway, Jericho)

Take your own photos and have a buffet breakfast with Santa Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, from 9 a.m. to noon. Adults: $45.95; kids 2-12: $32.95. Reserve by phone: 516-931-2201; milleridgeinn.com.

Mirabelle Restaurant and Tavern (150 Main St., Stony Brook)

Chow down with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18. Adults: $50; children: $30. More info: 631-751-0555; lessings.com

Paddy's Loft (1286 Hicksville Rd., Massapequa)

Snap a picture and grab a bite with Santa Dec. 17 and 18. Seatings at 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. and on the 18th, at 4 p.m., too. Pricing a la carte; 516-798-7660; paddysloft.com

Rhum (13 East Main St., Patchogue)

You can “flamingle” with Santa on the roof at 11 and 11:30 a.m., and noon, 1, 1:30 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18. Enjoy brunch, decorating cookies and photos with Santa for the kids and a Merry Mimosa or Berry Bellini for the adults. For added fun, bring a gift wrapped for Santa to present to your child. Adults: $35; children: $20; 631-569-5944; rhumpatchogue.com

The Ugly Duckling (906 W. Beech St., Long Beach and 21 S. Park Ave., Rockville Centre)

A brunch buffet with Santa and Mrs. Claus amid plenty of holiday sparkle. Take pictures with the couple from the North Pole and get candy canes from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 17 at its Long Beach location and on Dec. 18 in Rockville Centre. Adults: $30; children: $20. Call to reserve: 516-208-3383 (Long Beach); 516-600-9462 (Rockville Centre); theuglyducklinglb.com

Roslyn Hotel (1221 Old Northern Blvd, Roslyn)

You have a choice of two seatings: 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dec. 18 breakfast buffet where you can snap a few pictures with Santa and The Grinch. Adults: $45; children: $25; 516-625-2700

The Royal Palm (2143 Boundary Ave., Farmingdale)

Spend up to two hours with Saint Nick on Dec. 11 or Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. Event features pictures, gifts, breakfast, dessert and drinks. Adults: $40; children: $22; more than one child: $20; 516-845-1151; royalpalmny.com

Stew Leonard's (1897 Front St., East Meadow and 261 Airport Plaza, Farmingdale)

The grocer's signature Wow the Cow will be joined by Santa Dec. 10 and 11 at 10 a.m. for a breakfast of farm-fresh eats. Take a picture with Santa and take home a craft, too. Adults: $19.99; children (11 and younger): $17.99; stewleonards.com

United States of America (1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford)

Eat with Santa Dec. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Adults: $22; children, $18. Purchase in advance at unitedskates.com: 516-795-5474

Wave Restaurant at Danfords Hotel (25 East Broadway, Port Jefferson)

Have brunch with Santa on Dec. 11 and 18 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; adults: $45; children: $22.50; kids 4 and under are free. Reserve by calling 631-928-5200 ext. 170; danfords.com