Be a bucket-filler. Make someone's day!

Have you ever felt down in the dumps and someone, well, not just someone, but a kind-hearted, bucket-filling, caring individual came over and brightened your day? I have, and let me tell you, it feels like a million dollars falling from the sky in a world full of ice cream!

Do you want to be a bucket-filler? Do you want to brighten someone’s day? I’ll tell you how to fill someone’s bucket very easily.

Everyone around you has an imaginary bucket. Your mom has a bucket, your dad has a bucket, your grandma has a bucket, even your dog has a bucket. Have you ever noticed someone sitting all by themselves, upset or disappointed? If you have, I hope that you would want to help them out and comfort them. Maybe you can invite that person over to play a game with you. Or you can tell them a joke, like: What's a cow’s favorite song? “I like to moove it, moove it.”

You can say good morning to your bus driver. Or say thank you when someone holds the door open for you. Even a simple smile will make someone’s day.

Bucket-fillers can change lives, including your own.

Gina Cerulli’s fifth-grade class, Idle Hour Elementary School, Oakdale