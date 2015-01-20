Things to DoFamily

Build your own Bigshot camera

By MADDY LANDSBERG. Kidsday Reporter

Do you like photography and building things by hand? If this sounds interesting to you, then you would like Bigshot the Do-It-Yourself Digital Camera (bigshotcamera.com). It comes with many parts and instructions to make the camera. It took me 1 hour 20 minutes to build the camera. When I first looked at the box, I thought it would be hard and that I would need help. When I opened the box, there were a lot of parts. I took out the instructions and started. The parts of the camera were all labeled, so it helped me. I started with the gears and the main body that was red, then once I started it got much easier.

When I had to screw many parts in, it was very hard because my hand got very tired. But it came with extra screws, springs and a screwdriver. When I had to connect the battery wires to the screen, I couldn't fit in the battery because the wires were blocking it. So I realized that there was a spot for them. When I finished the camera, it worked perfectly. It was so cool. When I saw that there were 3-D glasses I decided to look up how to use them. I saw that there was a 3-D setting on the lens wheel. Also, there was a cord to connect to the computer to upload the photos. The Bigshot camera is very fun to build and is a great digital camera.

