Canon Pixma TS9000 printer reviewed by Long Island kids

The Canon Pixma TS9000 series printer is a great printer once you know how to work it. It took us a while to learn how this printer works. We felt the directions were a little confusing, but once you look at the electronic instructions, it is much easier to understand.

The photo paper that comes with the printer is awesome and functions amazingly with the printer. The printer connects to your mobile device and prints using the Canon app. It can print anything that your wildest dreams desire as long as it is linked to a phone.

Overall we think this printer gets a 4-smile rating out of 5. We would have rated this a 5 if the setup was much easier.

Valerie Hanley’s seventh-grade class, Our Lady of the Hamptons Regional Catholic School, Southampton