How to train your brain to grow and change

Guess what? Did you know that you have to make mistakes in order for your brain to learn? If you are down on yourself and think: I’m bad at reading, or art, or I can’t do it ... then you need to start changing your mindset.

If you have a growth mindset, you will understand that it's OK to make a mistake. Mistakes help your brain grow. Don’t think you can go ahead and just give up in life, because if you do, that’s a fixed mindset. You must train your brain to think differently. Tell your brain to try again. Maybe you’ll get it right this time — just think of the word "fail" as meaning "First Attempt In Learning."

Here’s the definition of a growth mindset: pushing yourself to the limits of learning, trying and trying to get the answers right. Here’s the definition of fixed mindset: I can’t do it, it’s too hard, I give up. A fixed mindset is just sticking to what you know and not trying to learn something new.

So next time you’re having trouble, don’t give up and leave it blank. Try your best to do it, and if you can’t figure it out, it's OK, we all need help sometimes. Say this: "I’m smart enough for this," or, "This is easy."

There are these special cells in our brains called neurons that store our memories and when we need them again, they come up. Isn’t that fascinating? It’s kind of like computer memory — when you need something, you go into documents, right? With a human, you think, and it will come to you. OK, sometimes it doesn’t, but you just need to learn it again.

So now you have some tips on how to have a growth mindset.

Gina Cerulli’s fifth-grade class, Idle Hour Elementary School, Oakdale