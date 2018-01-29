Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City looking for photographs for exhibit

With the Long Island Children’s Museum turning 25 in November, it’s old enough to embrace a second generation of Long Islanders. To celebrate, the museum is asking parents to share photographs of themselves as children and their children today for an upcoming exhibit.

“We are very interested in trying to have representation from our earliest visitors, who would be in their late 20s to early 30s to the toddlers and school-age children visiting us now,” says Maureen Mangan, a spokeswoman for the museum.

Photos could end up as part of a museum display.

The museum opened in 1993 before moving to its current larger space on Museum Row, says Mangan.

Take part in the project at the museum’s Facebook or Instagram pages.