Chipping in for potato chip taste test

Do you like the new Lay's potato chip flavors that are out now?

We decided to have our class try them and the results are very interesting. Seventeen kids liked the Cheesy Garlic Bread and the Garden Tomato & Basil flavors. They were the most popular. Sixteen kids liked the Cheddar & Sour Cream. Only eight kids liked the Cappuccino flavor. Personally, we three agreed that flavor tasted awful. Our friends really liked the Garden Tomato & Basil and the Cheddar & Sour Cream flavors the best.

Overall, we liked how Frito Lay, the snack company, is changing the flavors on chips to introduce new foods. However, we do wonder about the testing process they had because some of the flavors had a very bad aftertaste. What is your favorite flavor? Which one would you say absolutely no to?