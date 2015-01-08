'Chocolate Bar' book funds GSD research

My cousin Jonah Pournazarian has a rare liver condition called Glycogen Storage Disease. His best friend, Dylan Siegel, wrote a book called "Chocolate Bar" to help raise money for research to help cure Jonah's disease. In Dylan's words, "Chocolate Bar" means awesome. So far, the book has raised more than a million dollars, but Dylan doesn't plan to stop until a cure is found. My cousin lives in California and he is one special kid.

Please go to chocolatebarbook.com to buy the book or make a donation. All proceeds go directly to the GSD fund at the University of Florida's College of Medicine, where research is being done to find a cure.