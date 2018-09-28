Cinnamon swirl French toast: an easy-to-make breakfast treat

Are you interested in an easy, delicious breakfast recipe that’s a real crowd-pleaser? This is a family favorite. It is cinnamon swirl French toast. I make this special recipe every family holiday, and my entire family loves it! The recipe is simple and it doesn’t take long to make.

CINNAMON SWIRL FRENCH TOAST

4 large eggs

1 1⁄2 cups milk

1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 thick slices cinnamon swirl bread

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 tablespoon butter

1. In a shallow bowl or baking dish, mix together the eggs, milk and vanilla extract.

2. Add bread slices and let soak, turning once or twice until the egg mixture has been absorbed — about 2 minutes.

3. Add butter to a heated griddle or frying pan and spread.

4. Add the soaked bread slices in a single layer and cook until the bottoms are golden, about two minutes. Flip, and cook until the second sides are golden brown, about two minutes.

5. Transfer the French toast to serving plates and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Makes: 2 to 4 servings

Ursula Gavan and Gina Romano’s fourth-grade class, Sunrise Drive Elementary School, Sayville