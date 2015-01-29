A Common Core math class for parents at SCCC

Are you a parent confused by Common Core Math?

Suffolk County Community College offers a class designed to help parents help their kids with their math homework, called "Common Core School Mathematics for Parents and Guardians." The four-week course meets from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday evenings starting Feb. 5 at the Ammerman Campus in Selden.

The Common Core, established by the National Governors Association and adopted by nearly every state, has set new, tougher standards in math and English Language Arts, leaving some parents lost when trying to help with homework.

"We've noticed that parents need some guidance and help, and some practice doing the kinds of problems their children do," says Nina Leonhardt, associate dean for continuing education at the college. According to the course description: "Changes in curriculum and lack of recall often render adults helpless when they try to assist their children with mathematics. The course will explain topics from elementary school mathematics through high school algebra."

Class size is limited. "It's not a lecture class," Leonhardt says. Parents will learn the problem-solving and critical thinking approaches their children must develop, working on problems in groups, she says.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Suffolk has offered a similar math help class for years, but since the Common Core was adopted has tailored the class to reflect what's going on, Leonhardt says. Sign-up by Friday; call 631-451-4114 for registration help. Cost is $108 per person.