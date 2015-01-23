Conquering stage fright in a big way

During the summer of 2014 I was in a camp at CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale. When they told me that I was going to have to sing, I freaked out. I was so nervous for the play. In the middle of August, I went to see "Aladdin" on Broadway, and I saw everyone on the stage and I knew I could do that, too.

Two weeks after the Broadway show, I put on my show. It was called "Disney Bound." I was really nervous, but when I stepped onto the stage I was totally confident. I did so well. Now I know not to be so nervous the next time I go on stage. Never let being nervous stand in the way of your dreams.

One of the ways I overcame my nervousness was by joining the camp.

CM Performing Arts Center is located: 931 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale (cmpac.com). I am sure there is a performing arts center near you, too. Join it, it will change your life for the better!