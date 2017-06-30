Create a Minion at Build-A-Bear Workshop and receive a free child's movie ticket

Build-A-Bear Workshop is celebrating the premiere of "Despicable Me 3" by giving away free movie tickets for kids.

Starting today through July 4, you can create a Fluffy, Minion Dave or Minion Jerry stuffed toy and receive a free Fandango child's movie ticket to see "Despicable Me 3" in theaters. The total purchase must be $40 or more (one child's movie ticket per qualifying purchase).

A Build-a-Bear Workshop movie poster is also available for free with a purchase of any item from the new Despicable Me 3 collection. Additionally, there will be trivia games at the stuffing station and free coloring sheets.

You can find a Build-A-Bear Workshop at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station and Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City.

For more information, visit buildabear.com/events.