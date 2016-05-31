‘Crocs’ exhibit opens at American Museum of Natural History

A new exhibition called “Crocs: Ancient Predators in a Modern World” has opened at The American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan.

The exhibition features crocodiles, alligators, caimans and gharials. It examines their evolutionary history, biology, behavior and relationships with humans, according to a news release from the museum.

The exhibit houses live crocodiles, including the Siamese crocodile, the American alligator, an African dwarf crocodile and an African slender-snouted crocodile. Life-size dioramas feature models of the Australian freshwater crocodile, Cuvier’s dwarf caiman, Indian gharial and estuarine (saltwater) crocodile.

Visitors will be able to test their strength against a croc in an interactive display, learn how to speak “croc” and test their crocodilian IQ with croc trivia.

The exhibit is scheduled to close Jan. 2. For more information, visit amnh.org