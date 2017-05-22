Cutest Little Long Islander contest official rules

Published: May 2017

1. Eligibility: Contest open to all legal residents of Nassau and Suffolk Counties in New York age 18 or over at the time of entry who are users of newsday.com and Newsday’s mobile apps. Employees of Newsday LLC (the "Sponsor"), its advertising or promotion agencies, parent companies, service providers, agents, officers, subsidiaries or affiliates, or any other persons or entities directly associated with the Contest (collectively, the "Contest Entities") and members of the immediate families of and/or persons living in the same household as such persons, are ineligible to enter the Contest. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. This Contest is void where prohibited.

2. Contest Entry Period: The Contest submission period begins at 12:00 p.m. E.S.T. on May 24, 2017, and ends at 12 p.m. E.S.T. on May 31, 2017 or when 500 eligible entries have been received by Newsday, whichever is earlier (the “Contest Entry Period”) . All entries must be received within the Contest Entry Period.

3. How to Enter: To enter, complete the entry form and submit a recent photo you have taken of your child, with a birthdate between May 2013 through May 2015 (collectively with entry form, the “Entry” or “Entries”) by following the instructions given on the entry website at www.newsday.com/cutestkid (the Site). All fields on the entry form must be completed. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Photos must be available in a hi-res format and be shot horizontally. All Entries must be submitted online via the foregoing method to qualify. Limit one entry per child (therefore, parents of twins/triplets may submit an entry for each child). Duplicate Entries will be void. Newsday reserves the right to stop accepting submissions after 500 entries total are received. All Entries become the sole property of the Sponsor and will not be returned. No responsibility is assumed for late, lost, damaged incomplete, illegible, or misdirected submissions. No responsibility is assumed for technical, hardware, software or other online entry malfunctions of any kind or unavailable network connections, or failed, incorrect, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled or delayed electronic communications caused by the sender, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest which may limit the ability to participate, or by any human error which may occur in the processing of the Entry. If for any reasons (including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other cause beyond the control of the Sponsor, which corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest), the Contest is not capable of being conducted as described in these Official Rules, Sponsor shall have the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest.

4. Requirements of Entries: To qualify for the Contest, only photographs of children born between May 2013 through May 2015 are eligible, and the photograph must be of only the child. Each Entry must be the original work of the entrant or entrant must have all necessary rights to license the use of the photograph for entry into the Contest and for all other purposes set forth in these Official Rules, including but not limited to reproduction and display; must appear in its original form, without digital enhancement; may not have been previously published; may not have won previous awards; and must not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity. Entrant understands that Sponsor has no obligation to display or otherwise include the Entry in any Sponsor publication or Website. By submitting an Entry, entrant warrants and represents that he/she, on his/her own behalf and on behalf of any children or legal wards of the entrant, if any, depicted in the Entry, consent to the submission and use of the Entry in the Contest and to its use as otherwise set forth herein. By submitting your Entry, you agree that your Entry conforms to these Official Rules and that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may disqualify your Entry for any reason, including if it determines, in its sole discretion, that your Entry fails to conform to these Official Rules in any way or otherwise contains unacceptable content as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. By submitting your Entry, entrants grant to Sponsor and its parent companies and affiliates a perpetual, unlimited, transferable, exclusive license to use their Entry in editorial publications, advertising material, for promotional purposes, on websites and mobile/tablet applications or in any other media form whatsoever that Sponsor may choose without further compensation unless otherwise prohibited by law. By submitting your Entry, you agree to assume all liability for and indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor and its parents, affiliates, employees, contractors and agents from any and all claims arising out of the publication or use of your Entry, including without limitation any failure of your Entry to comply with these Official Rules or any representations being made by you herein.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

5. Judging: Eligible photographs will be posted by Sponsor to Newsday.com, and website users will be able to vote for their choice of the cutest little girl and the cutest little boy on Long Island from noon on June 7, 2017 through noon on June 14, 2017 E.S.T. Each user is limited to three votes in a 24 hour period, which must be distributed among three different entries. Votes found to be in excess of these limitations will be rejected. Two winners (one boy and one girl) will be selected based on popular vote, with the highest popular vote getter in the boy category, and the highest popular vote getter in the girl category, each winning the grand prize. The determination of the popular vote tally and the selection of winners, and all other matters relating to this Contest (including but not limited to eligibility of Entries and votes) are within Sponsor’s sole discretion and shall be final. Winners will be notified on or about June 14, 2017, via email and/or telephone.

6. Prizes: Two (2) First Prize winners (one boy, one girl) will each receive the following prize package: A $500 gift card; a profile of the child (winner) featured in the winning photo (accompanied by the photo) in Newsday and/or on Newsday.com and its associated mobile/tablet applications and social media pages. Gift card is subject to service provider’s terms and conditions, and the Winner agrees to look solely to such entity for any warranty or guarantee claim. Winner is solely responsible for all state, local or federal taxes associated with the winning of the prize. Prizing is not refundable or redeemable for cash or credit at any time, nor will prizing be replaced if lost or stolen. Prize may not be sold or transferred to a third party. No substitutions are allowed, except by the Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, substitute a prize of equal or greater value. Other prize restrictions may apply.7. General Conditions: By accepting prize, Winner grants to Sponsor and its parent companies and affiliates the right to use his or her name, likeness, image, voice, testimonial and/or biographical information, as well as the name, likeness, image, voice, testimonial and/or biographical information of any child appearing in the Entry, in advertising and promotion in all media without further compensation or permission, except where prohibited by law. By acceptance of prize, Winner agrees to release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor and its parent companies, affiliates, employees, contractors and agents from any and all liability for injuries and damages sustained in connection with participation in this Contest and/or the acceptance and use of the prize. Prize-winner will be required to execute an affidavit of eligibility and release within five (5) calendar days of notification and before distribution of prize. Any prize notification not responded to within forty-eight hours, any affidavit/release returned as undeliverable, and/or failure of winners to return the affidavit and release will result in disqualification from the Contest, prize forfeiture, and in an alternate winner being selected from all remaining eligible entries. In the event Winner fails to claim his/her prize or fails to meet the eligibility requirements, such winner will forfeit his/her prize and an alternate winner will be selected from all remaining eligible entries. If Winner is unwilling or unable to accept any portion of the prize package, that portion of the prize will be deemed as forfeited by the winner and no substitution will be made except at Sponsor 's sole discretion

8. DISPUTES/CHOICE OF LAW: EACH ENTRANT AGREES THAT THIS SWEEPSTAKES SHALL BE GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK AND: (A) ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS CONTEST OR ANY PRIZE AWARDED SHALL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND EXCLUSIVELY BY STATE OR FEDERAL COURTS SITUATED IN NEW YORK, (B) ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS' FEES, (C) NO PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES, MAY BE AWARDED, AND (D) ENTRANT HEREBY WAIVES ALL RIGHTS TO CLAIM SPECIAL DAMAGES AND ALL RIGHTS TO HAVE SUCH DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR INCREASED.

9. PRIVACY STATEMENT: Entrants' and voters’ information may be used by Sponsor as provided for in these Official Rules, and as permitted by Sponsor’s Privacy Policy post at http://www.newsday.com/services/newsday-llc-privacy-policy-1.2515999.

10. Winners List: For a list of winners, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Winners List, Cutest Little Long Islander Contest, Newsday, 235 Pinelawn Road, Melville, New York 11747, by December 31, 2017.

Sponsor of this Contest is Newsday LLC (Sponsor or Newsday), 235 Pinelawn Road, Melville, New York 11747.

Click here to view Newsday's Terms of Service. Read our Privacy Policy.