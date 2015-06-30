My name is Ronald, and I am the dance champion of room 117! Dancing is an awesome thing to do. One place where I dance is at school, and that is where I became the dance champion. How do you become the dance champ? I will tell you how.

It snowed a lot this past winter. One day the teacher assistant who stays with us at recess wanted to do something fun. She decided to put on music. The girls went first, but finally it was my turn to dance. I did a flip and then I danced. I danced and danced. I asked the teacher assistant to score me from 1 to 10 to see how I did. She said 10! She said to me, "You are the dance champ!" Now everybody calls me the dance champ!