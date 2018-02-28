Owen Joyner, Daniella Perkins of ‘Knight Squad’ meet LI kids

We met Daniella Perkins and Owen Joyner, the stars of the new Nickelodeon show “Knight Squad,” when they were visiting Manhattan recently. Daniella stars as Ciara and Owen stars as Arc. You may remember Owen from “100 Things to Do Before High School” and Daniella from “Legendary Dudas.”

How and why did your acting career start?

Owen: I started through musical theater. I did plays and stuff like that. And then I had to get something called a head shot, which is basically a picture of your face that you give people and you go and do an audition. And he told me that I needed to go and try film, like acting, like TV acting. So I did it.

Daniella: It’s basically been the same with me, except I didn’t do the whole head shot thing. Of course, I got head shots, but I did musical theater, then I started getting more into the whole TV and movie thing, so I started acting.

Is it fun being on TV, and is it hard?

Owen: It’s the coolest! I mean, people sit and they turn on the TV to watch you, so that’s super fun! But it’s definitely hard — we worked like 10 1⁄2 hours a day. So, yeah.

Daniella: I like it. I like working so much.

What is it like playing Ciara from “Knight Squad?”

Daniella: Playing Ciara, she is like the definition of girl power. So I feel like I get to send a message to all those girls out there that being a girl doesn’t mean you can’t do something. She’s very strong. She’s a leader. She’s very independent and sassy! She is an amazing person, and I love playing her.

What was your favorite show growing up?

Daniella: “iCarly.” I love that show. I still watch it all the time. Honestly, it’s great. I know the whole theme song, and it’s about four minutes long.

Owen: Me too. I still watch it all the time. Yeah, “iCarly” is the bomb! It’s funny because we’re on a Nickelodeon TV show, but I think if I met them, I’d still be like, big fan. I would get so excited.

How do you juggle school and work?

Daniella: We do it on set, really. They still make you do school if you’re on a teen show.

Owen: For instance, right after this, we’re going to school for 3 1⁄2 hours.

How do you feel about playing Crispo on “100 Things to Do Before High School”?

Owen: Well, it was my first show, so I was like super-duper excited. It’s probably the coolest experience of my life, you know, learning everything that goes behind TV shows and filming and all the hours I had to put into it.

Is there anything you and your character have in common?

Owen: My character Arc in “Knight Squad,” he’s very energetic . . . he’s kind and a real friend.

Is it hard memorizing your lines, and have you ever forgotten one?

Owen: All the time. You have to learn the lines, but sometimes we get a good week to get familiar.

Daniella: Sometimes the script will change the night before so you have to memorize the new lines that come in. Honestly, it’s not how I memorize it, as I just read it over again and I get really like, Oh, OK, this.

What do you like to do with your time?

Daniella: I make videos. That’s what I do in my free time. I like to make my blogs or make up tutorials.

Owen: I live in Oklahoma, so when I go back home, I do a lot of musical theater and acting and plays. That’s what I’m usually up to if I’m not filming. And I love playing the drums.

What do you want to do with your career?

Daniella: I definitely want to carry it out to continue acting. I don’t know. Acting is very fun for me. It’s like I fell in love with it. I love the entertaining business, so I definitely want to stay in it. Like produce or direct or act, even. And action — if I was to do a film, I would like to do an action film, because all of the stunts we’ve been doing really make me into that.

Owen: I definitely want to keep acting. It’s very hard, but I want to direct, for sure. So I want to act and I want to direct. And once I’m done, hopefully I get more successful at acting. I want to go and try to be on Broadway. Try to do some musical theater stuff.

Debbie Cain and Derrick Horodyski’s sixth-grade class, Chatterton Elementary School, Merrick