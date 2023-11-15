Disney On Ice at UBS Arena and 4 more kid-friendly shows

Long Islanders of all ages can look forward to family-friendly performances this weekend, including Disney On Ice at UBS Arena at Belmont Park featuring the on-ice debuts of "Frozen II" and "Raya and the Last Dragon."

The touring production of "Magic in the Stars" features the most Disney characters ever included in the seasonal ice production, says Jenifer Maninger, the senior global PR manager for Feld Entertainment. Also including classic favorites like Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck and Goofy, "Magic" takes the audience "up into the night sky to discover the stars and the stories behind them," Maninger says. Characters from the upcoming "Wish" film will also appear for the first time.

The creative team began working on the latest production more than a year ago, determining which stories and characters were going to be included and "incorporating aerial acrobatics and ramp ice jumping into the storytelling," notes Maninger. "In many cases, Disney On Ice will be the first live entertainment experience for children, and what better way for children to experience live entertainment by being encouraged to sing and dance along with their favorite Disney characters.”

Whether you're young or young at heart, here's where to see performances guaranteed to bring a little bit of enchantment to your day:

Disney On Ice presents ‘Magic in the Stars’ at UBS Arena, Belmont Park

2400 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont

Celebrate courage, adventure and heroism with some of Disney's favorite stars at this year's gliding spectacular. Fans will also see characters from “Encanto,” “Moana,” “Aladdin,” “Toy Story,” “Cinderella” and “Cars.”

A scene from the 2022 production of "Barnaby Saves Christmas," held at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson. Credit: Theatre Three Productions, Inc./Peter Lanscombe

Showtimes 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 17; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 18- 19

Cost Tickets start at $33.45

More info disneyonice.com

‘Mary Poppins’ at the Argyle Theatre

34 W. Main St., Babylon

See Moana and more Disney stars on ice UBS Arena at Belmont Park during Disney On Ice: Magic in the Stars spectacular. Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc./Disney, Inc.

Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's "Mary Poppins" will transport kids to a fun-filled world and make adults feel like they're kids again. "We've put together one of the most complex scenic, lighting and sound designs in our history, but to top it off, we've brought in flying technology so Mary will indeed be flying in the performance in line with the Broadway production,” says Dylan Perlman, co-owner and managing partner of The Argyle Theatre at Babylon Village.

Showtimes 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18; 2 p.m. Nov. 19 (through Dec. 31)

Cost Tickets start at $70

More info 631-230-3500, argyletheatre.com

Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at the John W. Engeman Theater

250 Main St., Northport

See Mirabel from "Encanto" and more Disney stars on ice UBS Arena at Belmont Park during Disney On Ice: Magic in the Stars spectacular. Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc./Disney, Inc.

“Theatre can be magic, and especially to kids,” says actor Robert Anthony Jones, who is appearing in the Northport production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” “I've seen it happen and it happened to me as a kid,” he continues, recalling his days growing up in Islip before graduating from Hofstra University. “I think 'Beauty and The Beast' is the perfect show for kids to experience that … and to clap extra loud for the guy playing the clock,” Jones says, referring to his role in the production where he’ll be starring as Cogsworth, the living clock from Disney's popular '90s animated film.

Fans of the film can take an adventure to this enchanted village without leaving their seats. Book-loving Belle encounters the Beast, an arrogant young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress, turning him into a beast and the castle servants into household objects. Sit back and see if the Beast can break the spell and learn what love is really all about before it's too late.

Showtimes 8 p.m. Nov. 17; 2 and 8 p.m. Nov. 18; 2 p.m. Nov. 19 (through Dec. 31)

Cost Tickets start at $85

More info 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com

See all of your favorite Disney stars like Moana, Maui from "Moana" and more on ice at UBS Arena at Belmont Park. Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc./Disney, Inc.

Ballet Long Island’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’

1863 Pond Rd., Ronkonkoma

This professional ballet company is presenting an onstage dance program based on the book by Lewis Carroll and will use costumes and choreography to bring characters such as the White Rabbit, the Caterpillar and the Queen of Hearts to life.

Showtimes 1 p.m. Nov. 18

Cost $20 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under

More info 631-737-1964; balletlongisland.com

‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’ at Theatre Three

412 Main St., Port Jefferson

Back for a 19th season, the theater is once again staging the story of Barnaby, a North Pole elf with a reindeer buddy who together go on a journey to rescue Christmas while learning what the holiday season truly means.

Showtimes 11 a.m. Nov. 18 (Saturday's through Dec. 30) and a sensory-sensitive performance 11 a.m. Nov. 19

Cost $12

More info 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com