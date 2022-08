We surveyed 90 kids in grades three to five and we wanted to know if they have a bad habit they would like to break. Here are our results:

Yes, I want to break my bad habit: 61

No, I am OK with it: 29

Here are some of the popular bad habits that kids in our school have: Biting nails, leaving drawers open and touching other people’s stuff. Want to hear some funny ones? Montanna’s bad habit is laughing a lot. Brayden’s bad habit is being thirsty a lot.