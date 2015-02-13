Parents, set your DVRs. There's a new "Doc McStuffins" Valentine's Day special on Disney Junior.

On Friday, Disney Junior will air "A Day Without Cuddles." Lambie's favorite holiday -- International Cuddle Day -- is almost ruined when she spills baking flour on herself and Doc diagnoses her with "flour-tosis," a condition that won't allow her to cuddle with anyone until she goes through the wash.

The episode will debut at 10 a.m. on the Disney Channel. For more information, visit disneyjunior.com.

