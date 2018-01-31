How to make a duct tape wallet

What you need:

Duct tape

A cutting board

Scissors

Clear packaging tape (optional)

1. Take a strip of duct tape, 9 inches long, and lay it on the cutting board, sticky side up. Then lay another 9-inch strip next to it, overlapping slightly. Take two more 9-inch strips and put the sticky sides together to make a duct tape sheet 9 by 3 inches. Repeat this step to make a second sheet.

2. Take both 9-by-3 sheets of duct tape and join them together with a 9-by-l-inch strip of duct tape.

3. Cut two 3-inch strips of duct tape and join the sticky sides to make a card pocket. (Repeat three times to make four pockets.) To spice it up a bit, you can put a 3 3⁄4-inch strip of a different color tape on one long side to make a nice trim for the top of the card pocket.

4. Place the card pockets vertically on one side of the 9-by-3-inch sheet. Then tape the cards onto the wallet. You can use the clear tape for this.

5. Fold your wallet in half, and you have your duct tape wallet.