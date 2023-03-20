Easter egg hunts, brunches and parades on Long Island

The Easter Bunny will be hopping around Long Island this spring. Here are spots where you can take photos, have brunch, see a parade and find colorful eggs filled with treats.

EGG HUNTS, PARADES AND MORE EASTER FUN

An Easter egg hunt will be held at Orient Point State Park on April 1. Credit: Long Island State Parks State Parks/Long Island State Parks

MARCH

ROOSEVELT FIELD MALL

Take photos with the Easter Bunny, through April 9 (times vary), located in the "Spring Garden" at Roosevelt Field Mall; children who stop by on Easter Sunday get a special treat. Caring Bunny, a sensory-friendly experience for those with special needs, 9 to 10:30 a.m., March 26 at the North Court (reservations required); pet photos with the Easter Bunny, 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 19 and April 2 (enter through the doors by Dick's Sporting Goods). Photo packages start at $39.99, for reservations: whereisbunny.com; 630 Old Country Rd., Garden City; simon.com, 516-742-8000.

SMITH HAVEN MALL

Easter photos with the Easter Bunny are the focus through April 8 (times vary) at Smith Haven Mall. Caring Bunny, 10 to 11:30 a.m., March 26 (reservations required), pet photos with the Easter Bunny, 6 to 7 p.m., April 2. (enter through the Mall entrance located between Macy's and Texas de Brazil). Photo packages start at $39.99, for reservations: whereisbunny.com; 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; simon.com, 631-724-1433.

WALT WHITMAN SHOPS

Smile for the camera with the Easter Bunny through April 8 (times vary) at Walt Whitman Shops. Photo packages start at $39.99, for reservations: whereisbunny.com; 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station; simon.com, 631-271-1741.

EASTER BUNNY AT TANGER OUTLETS

Families can take pictures with the Easter Bunny from noon to 7 p.m., Friday and Sunday through April 8 at Tanger Outlets Deer Park. Photo packages start at $49.95 and include print and digital copies; 152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park. To schedule an appointment log on to selfieclubhouse.com, 631-667-0600.

EASTER BUNNY AT BROADWAY COMMONS

The Broadway Commons hosts the Easter Bunny during mall hours, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday through April 8. Pet photos with the bunny at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and sensitive bunny for people with special needs at 12:30 p.m. Sunday mornings. All photo packages start at $25.95. An Easter Egg hunt takes place at noon on April 7. Event is free, must register for the hunt; Center Court, 358 Broadway, Hicksville, atbroadwaycommons.com, 516-939-0679.

EGG HUNT AND FESTIVAL AT SWEETBRIAR NATURE CENTER

Bring your own basket or bag to collect eggs at the egg hunt and festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 (rain date: April 2) at Sweetbriar Nature Center. There will also be games, live animal presentations, face painting and refreshments available for purchase. Admission is $20 per child (for ages 2 and older), $5 adults; 62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown; sweetbriar.org, 631-979-6344.

EASTER EGG HUNT AT THE BIG DUCK

Friends of the Big Duck present an Easter egg hunt for “duck” eggs, where you can meet Mother Goose at noon April 1, rain date April 2, at The Big Duck Ranch. For ages 2-9, bring a basket to collect the eggs. Event is free; grass field at 1012 Flanders Rd., Flanders, facebook.com, 631-284-3737 or 631-852-3377.

EASTER EGG HUNT AT COLD SPRING HARBOR FISH HATCHERY

Participate in one of the 20-minute egg hunt sessions (for children through age 6) scheduled throughout the day March 25-26, April 1-2 and April 6-8 at Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium. Admission is $12 per child, $5 helper siblings ages 7-12, $7 adults, $6 for ages 65 and older; 1660 Rte. 25A, Cold Spring Harbor; cshfishhatchery.org, 516-692-6768.

EASTER CRAZY HAT PARADE IN BELLPORT

Join the Easter Crazy Hat Parade, meet at 11:30 a.m., April 8 in front of the Bellport Fire Department (161 South Country Rd.) and at noon marching steps off on South Country Road. The Bellport Fire Department and its antique fire truck leads the way, traveling to the Village Gazebo off Bell Street. Take photos with the Easter Bunny at the gazebo and eggs with prizes will be given out. Free event; bellportchamber.org.

PHOTO WITH THE EASTER BUNNY AT SIMPLAY

Take photos with the Easter Bunny, noon to 2 p.m. March 26 at Simplay in Hauppauge. Free event, register in advance eventbrite.com; 180 Commerce Dr., Hauppauge; simplayny.com.

EASTER EGG HUNT EGG-STRAVAGANZA AT STEW LEONARD'S

Take photos with the Easter Bunny at Stew Leonard's. Children get a bag to collect Easter eggs filled with candy and other prizes from costumed characters, 4 to 5:30 p.m., March 28 at Stew Leonard's. Free event; children must have a ticket to attend. Tickets are for ages 8 and younger, parents and caregivers do not need tickets; 261 Airport Plaza, Farmingdale; stewleonards.com, 516-962-8210.

APRIL

ST. JAMES EASTER EGG HUNT

Children can hunt for an abundance of eggs 1 p.m., April 1 in the fields next to Deepwells Farm County Park in St. James. Free; Route 25A, St. James; suffolkcountyny.gov, 631-862-6080.

EASTER EGG HUNT AT ORIENT BEACH STATE PARK

Join in on an Easter egg hunt from noon to 2 p.m., April 1 at Orient Beach State Park; $8 parking fee; 40000 Main Rd., Orient; parks.ny.gov, 631-323-2440.

EGG SCRAMBLE AT ADVENTURELAND

Kids receive a treat bag with Easter eggs and a coupon book for vendor tables scattered around the property, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 1 (rain date: April 2) at Adventureland. Tickets in advance online: $31.99 adults, $41.99 for ages 2-24; at the gate: $36.66 and $46.66 for ages 2-24; parking is free and admission ticket includes access to all the rides; 2245 Broad Hollow Rd., Farmingdale; adventureland.us, 631-694-6868.

VISIT THE EASTER BUNNY AT THE SHOPPES AT EAST WIND

Get a photo and gift bag from the Easter Bunny and gain admission to the bounce house, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 1-2 and April 8, $10. Additional fees apply for a carousel ride and face painting. If you want to walk around and visit the craft vendors, admission is free. Collecting nonperishable food item for Long Island’s needy, 5768 NY 25A, Wading River, eastwindlongisland.com, 631-929-3500.

MONTAUK EGGSTRAVAGANZA EASTER EGG HUNT

An "Eggstravaganza" features field-day style, games, egg hunt and a chance to win prizes, Easter baskets and bunny ears given to children ages 10 and younger, 11 a.m. April 1 (rain date: April 2) on the Montauk Green. Free event; 742 Montauk Hwy; montaukchamber.com, 631-668-2428.

EASTER EGG HUNT AT BELMONT LAKE STATE PARK

Join an Easter Egg Hunt, noon to 2 p.m. April 1 at Belmont Lake State Park; $8 parking fee; exit 38 off the Southern State Park, North Babylon, parks.ny.gov, 631-667-5055.

EASTER EGG HUNT AT DECKER'S NURSERY

Meet Peter Rabbit as he hosts an egg hunt on April 1 where you can win prizes. The hunt is separated by age group. Group hunts start 9 to 9:45 a.m. (for ages 3-5); 9:10 to 9:45 a.m. (for ages 6-8) and 10:15 to 11 a.m. (for ages 9-11). Free, register in advance eventbrite.com; 841 Pulaski Rd., Greenlawn; deckers-nursery.com, 631-261-1148.

EASTER EGG HUNT AT WHITE POST FARMS

Visit with the Easter Bunny (take your own pictures) at White Post Farms. There will also be an egg hunt and bunny holding station, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., April 1-9 at White Post Farms. Admission is $28.95; 250 Old Country Rd., Melville; whitepostfarms.com, 631-351-9373.

COMMACK EGG HUNT

Get ready to count all the eggs you find at an egg hunt that features thousands of eggs up for grabs, along with games, cash prizes and free pictures with the Easter Bunny, 10, 11 a.m. and noon April 8 at Burr Winkle Park. Free, register in advance; 6157 Jericho Tpke., Commack; commackegghunt.com, 631-486-3811.

PORT JEFFERSON EASTER EGG HUNT AND PARADE

Join an old-fashioned Easter bonnet walking parade at noon April 9, in Port Jefferson. The free event starts in front of Theatre Three, Main Street and concludes at the Port Jefferson Village Center. An Easter Egg Hunt for ages 2-8 follows at 12:15 p.m. on the Great Lawn at Harborfront and Children's Park, Port Jefferson; portjeffchamber.com, 631-473-1414.

EGG HUNT AT CATHEDRAL OF THE INCARNATION

Kids can hunt for eggs 10 to 11 a.m., April 9 at Cathedral of the Incarnation in Garden City. Free; 36 Cathedral Ave., Garden City; incarnationalgc.org, 516-746-2955.

EASTER EGG HUNT AT CAROLINE EPISCOPAL CHURCH

Meet and greet with the Easter Bunny, face painting, crafts and more, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 8 at Caroline Episcopal Church. Free event, bring your own basket to collect eggs; 1 Dyke Rd., Setauket, carolinechurch.net, 631-941-4245.

EASTER MARKET EXTRAVAGANZA IN FREEPORT

The Easter Bunny will be hopping around for a meet and greet and pictures with the children from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m., April 8 at the Freeport Recreation Center. Each child receives a free gift from the bunny. You'll also find a bunny petting zoo and vendors selling home decor, sweets and treats, jewelry, crystals and more; 130 E. Merrick Rd. in Freeport; freeportny.gov, 516-643-4008.

EGG HUNT IN SAG HARBOR

The Sag Harbor Lions Club holds an Easter Egg Hunt at noon April 9 at Mashashimuet Park in Sag Harbor. The park is located at the intersection of Main Street and Jermain Avenue, on the south side of the village. Free; mashashimuetpark.org.

GARDEN CITY EASTER VINTAGE CAR PARADE

Watch as collectible, classic and antique cars and trucks parade travel down Franklin Avenue, west on Seventh Street; parade: 1 to 3 p.m., April 9 in Garden City; before the parade, classic car participants gather in parking lot Field 9E east side of Franklin Avenue between Ninth and Eleventh streets at 9 a.m. Free event to watch. To enter classic car: $20 early registration, $25 day of; gardencitychamber.org, 516-746-7724.

EGG ROLL AT MITCHELL PARK IN GREENPORT

Join family-friendly activities and an egg hunt at 10:30 a.m., April 15 (for ages 2-5); 11:30 a.m. (for ages 6-7) at Mitchell Park in Greenport. Free; 115 Front St., Greenport; greenportvillage.com.

BRUNCH, BREAKFAST, LUNCH AND DINNER

Join the Easter Bunny and Friends for breakfast at Stew Leonard’s Farmingdale and East Meadow on April 1-2. Credit: Stew Leonard’s

BREAKFAST AT CONSTANTINO’S

Constantino Brumidi Lodge is hosting Easter breakfast featuring scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, muffins, coffee, tea and juice from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., March 25 complete with crafts, raffles, a toy auction, and pictures with the Easter bunny. Admission is $18, $12 (ages 4-12), free for children ages 3 and under. Call for reservations; 2075 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park; sonsofitalyli.com, 631-943-3622.

DINNER WITH THE EASTER BUNNY AT BEGINNINGS

Beginnings will host a dinner with the Easter Bunny 5 to 6 p.m., March 26. Kids menu includes steak with vegetables, chicken fingers, pasta with butter, and more. Entrees start at $12; 1986 Park Street, Atlantic Beach; beginningsrestaurant.com, 516-239-7483.

BUNNY BREAKFAST AT APPLEBEE'S IN FARMINGDALE

Hop on down to Applebee’s for pancakes and scrambled eggs and pictures with the Easter Bunny, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., March 26. This event is hosted by Cub Scout pack 48. Admission is $10 per person. Call 631-561-8784 for tickets; 1935 North Ocean Ave., Farmingdale; restaurants.applebees.com.

BREAKFAST WITH THE BUNNY AT UNITED SKATES OF AMERICA

Meet the Easter Bunny and friends while enjoying a full buffet breakfast featuring scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, cereal, and bagels, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., April 1 at United Skates of America. This is a non-skating event. Admission is $18, $22 (ages 3-17), free children under 2; 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford; 516-795-5474, unitedskates.com.

BREAKFAST WITH THE EASTER BUNNY

Local Burger Co., is hosting breakfast with the Easter Bunny featuring an a la carte brunch menu April 1-2, 10 a.m. to noon with coloring sheets, goodie bags, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. The children’s menu is for ages 12 and younger. It includes silver dollar pancakes, eggs with bacon, a Belgium waffle, and grilled cheese. Adult menu starts at $10.95, Kids menu is $9.95; 62 E. Main St., Bay Shore; localburgerco.com, 631-647-8300.

BREAKFAST WITH THE EASTER BUNNY & FRIENDS

Join the Easter Bunny and friends at Stew Leonard’s, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., April 1-2, for a buffet-style breakfast and pictures. Each child will also receive a coloring sheet. Admission is $22 (ages 12 and older); $18 (ages 3-11); 261 Airport Plaza, Farmingdale, 516-962-8210; 1897 Front St., East Meadow, 516-394-9001, stewleonards.com

BUNNY BRUNCH WITH MOTHER GOOSE AT DEE'S NURSERY

Celebrate Easter with Mother Goose and the Easter Bunny at Dee’s Nursery at 9:30 a.m., April 1-2. Children can feast on mini bagels, fruit bowls and yogurt parfaits. Activities include spring crafts, an egg hunt, and a story read by Mother Goose. Admission is $124.99 per table, maximum four children per table; adults free. Guests are encouraged to arrive fifteen minutes early for check in. Reservations required; 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside; 516-678-3535, deesnursery.com.

BREAKFAST WITH THE EASTER BUNNY AT MILLERIDGE INN

Bring the kids for an Easter breakfast buffet at The Milleridge Inn, 9 a.m. to noon, April 1-2 and April 8, complete with traditional brunch fare. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance for pictures. Reservations required. Admission is $49.95, $29.95 (ages 2-12), free for ages 2 and under; 585 North Broadway, Jericho; 516-931-2201, milleridgeinn.com.

LUNCH WITH THE EASTER BUNNY AT BAYVIILLE ADVENTURE PARK

Hop on over for lunch with the Easter Bunny at Bayville Adventure Park, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 8-9. Menu items include chicken fingers, pasta, a grilled cheese sandwich, an ice cream sundae and more. Arts and crafts, an Easter egg hunt and pictures with the Easter bunny will be available. Admission is $39.75, $25.75 children under 10. Rides not included in price; 8 Bayville Ave, Bayville; 516-624-7433, bayvilleadventurepark.com.

BRUNCH, CRAFTS, AND PENGUINS AT THE LONG ISLAND AQUARIUM

Enjoy Easter brunch at the Long Island Aquarium, 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m., April 9 in the waterfront Sea Star Ballroom featuring traditional brunch fare, a craft station for the kids and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Visit the aquarium before or after brunch and participate in the Penguin Scavenger “Egg Hunt.” Admission is $69.95 (ages 13 and older), $34.95 (ages 3-12), $10 (ages 2 and younger). Admission to the aquarium is included in the brunch fee; 431 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com.

EASTER BRUNCH WITH THE EASTER BUNNY AT EAST WIND

Celebrate Easter at East Wind, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 9 with a gourmet brunch buffet complete with a kids’ station in the Grand Ballroom. The Easter bunny will be present for pictures. Admission is $74.95, $34.95 ages 3-10; 5720 NY-25A, Wading River; 631-929-3500, eastwindlongisland.com.

EASTER SUNDAY BUFFET AT FOX HOLLOW

Kids can take pictures with the Easter Bunny at Fox Hollow’s Easter buffet at 11:30 a.m. April 9. Chicken fingers, cheese pizza, pulled pork, and sliders are included in the feast’s kiddie menu. Admission is $84.95, $54.95 (ages 2 to 11), free for children under 2. $50 deposit required. Price doesn’t include taxes and service fee. Call 516-921-1415 for reservations; 7725 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, thefoxhollow.com.

EASTER BUFFET AT THE MANSION

Dine with the Easter bunny from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 9 at The Mansion at Glen Cove. The buffet-style feast includes seven stations: continental, breakfast, salad bar, carving, fish, pasta, dessert, and a kids’ station. There will also be an egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $59, $30 (ages 3-10); 200 Dosoris Ln., Glen Cove; 516-751-5623, themansionatglencove.com.