'Elena of Avalor,' Disney Junior's first Latina princess

Meet "Elena of Avalor," Disney Junior's first Latin-inspired princess.

Confident and compassionate, Elena, inspired by Latin cultures and folklore, will appear in a special episode of Disney Junior's "Sofia the First" in 2016. Her spotlight will propel her to the launch of the animated series "Elena of Avalor," a production of Disney Television Animation.

Aimee Carrero (from ABC Family's "Young & Hungry") will voice 16-year-old Princess Elena, who is the bold and funny ascendant to the throne in the kingdom of Avalor.

"Our creative team has delivered a universal story with themes that authentically reflect the hopes and dreams of our diverse audience," Nancy Kanter, executive vice president and general manager, Disney Junior Worldwide, said in a company news release. "What excites us most is the chance to use distinctive animation and visual design to tell wonderful stories influenced by culture and traditions that are familiar to the worldwide population of Hispanic and Latino families and reflect the interests and aspirations of all children as told through a classic fairy tale."

Created for kids ages 2 to 7 and their families, the stories of Elena are designed to communicate positive messages and life lessons that are applicable to young children about leadership, resilience, diversity, compassion and the importance of family and family traditions.

Joining Princess Elena on her journey will be her younger sister Princess Isabel, her grandfather Tito, grandmother Cici and her royal advisor Duke Esteban, as well as her friends -- Mateo, a wizard in training and Skylar, a magical flying creature.