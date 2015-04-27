'Ellie's Story': Puppy finds her calling

The book "Ellie's Story: A Dog's Purpose Novel," by New York Times bestselling author W. Bruce Cameron (Starscape), is an innovative, entertaining, and adventurous book. The story is seen through the unique perspective of a young puppy named Ellie. Ellie is a special dog with an important career. In this book, there is a very important job to do and out of all of her litter mates, Ellie was chosen to perform the task. But can she do it? For this task Ellie must work very hard and prove to everyone that she is the right pup for the job. As Ellie progresses in her work, her owners begin to realize that they couldn't have picked a better dog to do this job. Ellie soon begins to realize herself that she is needed by many people to help them and save them. She finally has what she always wanted: a purpose.

W. Bruce Cameron knows just how to captivate an audience of all ages with a heartwarming story that will touch the heart of everyone who reads this amazing and enchanting tale. Overall, this a must-have book for young and old readers. It touched my heart and I hope it touches yours, too.