Ematic FunTab review: Great fun for kids

I tested out the Ematic FunTab Pro 7-inch Android 4.0 Kid Safe Tablet, and I think this is a pretty good tablet for kids of any age, but specifically for kids ages 5 to 9. The apps range from educational to fun games to videos. You can even watch TV on it if it is hooked up to Wi-Fi.

I thought the setup was very easy and it only took me about three minutes. You (or your parents) can also set up a parent control to delete games or get new games. This is good because it stops kids from accidentally deleting games or going to a bad site.

As an 11-year-old I can honestly say some of the apps were fun. My 9-year-old sister liked to play with it, but my 6-year-old sister really liked the videos. She also was able to practice math and reading using the tablet.

Even though we had a lot of fun with this, we still ran into a few problems. For instance, some apps would take a long time to load and would freeze. All and all, I would recommend it to other kids.