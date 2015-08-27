Emily Hearn talks 'Rooftop,' Bill Murray

We met singer Emily Hearn before a recent performance at City Winery in Manhattan. We love her single, "Rooftop."

Did you know "Rooftop" would be such a big hit?

No, I had no idea. Actually my dad, he's sweet, and he likes my music and that was his least favorite song. So I didn't know if I was going to put it on the album actually and I ended up deciding, 'You know what? I think I like that song' and so I put it on there and then it ended up being a favorite. And we made a music video for it.

Did you start singing as a kid and did you star in any school shows?

I did start singing when I was little, but not in public. I sang around the house and I always liked musicals. I knew all the songs in "Annie." I actually did try out for the play "Annie," but I didn't make it. So I didn't actually start singing in public until college.

Does anyone else in your family sing besides you?

They can, but they're too shy to sing in public. No.

How did you get actor and comedian Bill Murray to be in your video?

Well, we actually had a mutual friend. So my friend knew him and we were going to make the music video, we already knew that, but I didn't know that he was going to be in it. So apparently they text him and they said, 'Hey we're making this music video and if you would like to be in it we left the CD on your porch, on the doghouse that's on the porch,' and he texted back and said, 'Woof, woof.' We're like 'I guess he might come' and he did.

Have you ever forgotten the words to your own songs?

Yes and it's so embarrassing. I forgot the words to "Rooftop" one time when I was playing at Eddie's Attic in Atlanta, Georgia, and that's kind of close to my hometown so there were some people that I knew in the audience and they all knew I forgot the words and it was embarrassing. But it was OK.

How long does it take to write a song?

It depends. I've written a song before in an hour and it's also taken like six months. So it can take a really long time or it can be really fast. It just depends on the mood and if you feel inspired or whatever.

Where did you grow up?

I grew up in Griffin, Georgia. It's a small town.

Who do you like to perform with?

My husband Michael. He's my favorite to perform with, but if I got to pick someone famous to sing with I'd probably pick Adele.

What is your favorite song to sing that is not your song?

I think my favorite song is probably "The Scientist" by Coldplay.

Do you dance?

I do, but I'm not good. Really bad. It's embarrassing.

Do you have any siblings?

Yes. I have two sisters and they're both younger than me.

What's your favorite hobby besides singing?

I like to bake. I like to make scones or cookies or things like that.

Do you have any pets?

Well, I travel a lot so I don't really have a pet, but when I moved into my house that I live in right now there was a cat that lived there and Michael doesn't like cats, so he didn't want us to keep it, but she just hung around and now it's been two years and she sits on our porch, eats food from our bowl. So she's basically our cat. I think she's ours.

What do you like to do just before a show?

I always like to . . . get a little peace and quiet by myself. I do some vocal warm-ups and I like to drink lots of water before because your voice has to be nice and hydrated to sing smoothly.

What inspired you to start singing?

I actually taught myself how to play a guitar and so once I started playing guitar I kind of wanted to sing along, but before that I hadn't really sang in public before. I remember I moved to Athens, Georgia, which is where I live now and the University of Georgia is there and they also have a lot of music venues. So I played for the very first time in a music venue and that kind of made me fall in love with performing and singing and that kind of stuff.

Would you like to have one of your songs in a movie?

Yes, that would be so cool. And a TV show would be pretty cool too. I would really like "Grey's Anatomy."

Would you want to perform on Broadway?

Yes. I want to try out for "Les Miserables" one day. I also want to try out for "Wicked" one day. We'll see.

Do you like being famous?

Well I'm not famous. But yeah I like performing in front of people and meeting people like you and it's really fun.

Do you like the same music as your parents do?

No!