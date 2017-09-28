Enjoy wings, Wi-Fi, TV and more at Arooga’s restaurant

We went to a cool restaurant together on West Main Street in Patchogue called Arooga’s. You probably won’t believe this, but they came up with the name Arooga’s by sound of an old Model T car horn. You should definitely go there, and here is why.

At Arooga’s you can have parties. It donates to groups including the YMCA and Little League. The most popular item on the menu is the MVP basket, which comes with your choice of boneless wings or naked wings.

There are more than 14 locations in the Northeast. Arooga’s chose to open on Main Street because it is a very populated area.

Arooga’s has different specials every week, and the best part is that it has Wi-Fi! There are TVs at every table, and you can change the channel and adjust the volume, too. There are about 101 TVs.

We totally recommend going to Arooga’s with family and friends. You’ll love the food, and you won’t regret going there. It’s at 1 W. Main St., Patchogue; go online to aroogas.com