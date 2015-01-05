Family-friendly performances on Long Island in January

Children love watching their favorite characters come to life on stage, and there's no shortage of theatrical events on Long Island. Since many of the shows require some forethought, here's a sampling of family-friendly shows throughout January to help you plan a fun-filled day.

“Aladdin” at BroadHollow Theatre Company (700 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont) on Saturday, Jan. 3 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Jan 17, 24 and 31 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 18 at noon. Musical comedy by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, adapted from the 1992 Disney animated film, based on ancient folk tales including “One Thousand and One Nights.” Price: $12 ($10 in advance).

"Disney on Ice: Princesses and Heroes” at Nassau Coliseum (1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale) on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. All your favorite princesses (Cinderella, Anna, Elsa, Belle and more) hit the ice with Disney's heroes (Olaf, Prince Eric and more). Price: $35-$165.

The Magic of Thaddeus at Dix Hills Performing Arts Center (305 N. Service Rd., Dix Hills) on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. A live performance featuring comedy and magic. Price: $10.

“Aladdin” at BroadHollow's BayWay Arts Center (265 E. Main St., East Islip) on Monday, Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. A musical based on the 1992 Disney animated film based on ancient folk lore. Price: $12 ($10 in advance).

"Little Bo-Peep and the Great Lost Sheep Caper” at Theatre Three (412 Main St., Port Jefferson) on Saturday, Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. A children's comedy in which Little Bo-Peep, the world's most beloved shepherdess, is put on trial for the lost sheep. Price: $10.

“Little Mermaid” at BroadHollow's BayWay Arts Center (265 E. Main St., East Islip) on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 25 at noon. A musical based by Alan Menken based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. Price: $12 ($10 in advance).

"Not Just for Kids: The Gizmo Guys” at Staller Center for the Arts (Stony Brook University Nicolls Road, Stony Brook) on Saturday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. Comedy juggling and circus stunts. Price: $15.

“Mummenschanz” at Tilles Center (Rte. 25A, Brookville) on Sunday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. Swiss mask theater troupe known for its play with bizarre masks and forms, light and shadow and subtle choreography. Price: $15-$50.

“The Snow Queen” at John W. Engeman Theater (250 Main St., Northport) on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. Part of the Youth Theater Series, Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale, “The Snow Queen,” features the evil icy queen and the two friends, Kai and Gerda, who have to thwart her. This is the tale that inspired Disney's blockbuster movie “Frozen.” Price: $15 and up.