How to make your parents happy (and maybe get what you want!)

Have you ever gotten what you wanted from your parents, but your parents just weren’t happy with you? If you have, please read on and find out some tips on how to get what you want and keep your parents happy at the same time! These have worked for me:

If you want your friend to come over, clean your room. It helps, trust me.

If you want to play video games without your mom bothering you about not spending enough time outside, go outside for a while and play, and then come back inside to play video games.

Listen! That’s the most important thing! Then they will trust you more, and you can do more.

Do your homework right when you get home. Study hard so you will get good grades, and it will be one less thing for them to worry about.

Do your chores to earn allowance money to buy anything you’d like.

Don’t cry (or whine) unless you’re really hurt. That will save you from a lot of things.

Make your mom or dad hot cocoa when you make yourself one. Drink it with them and talk about things (and not just what you want).

When your mom wants you to wear an outfit, even if you don’t like it, do it. She may see later on that you were right.

Be nice to your siblings so there’s no chaos at home, so your parents can relax after a work day.

Follow these tips to make your parents happy, and guess what? You will get what you want!

Gina Cerulli’s fifth-grade class, Idle Hour Elementary School, Oakdale