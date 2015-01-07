Feeding the kids: Slow cooker pot roast

In my ongoing quest to find tasty, kid-friendly food appropriate for the whole family, this week I chose an easy slow-cooker dinner idea. I found the recipe in the January issue of "Woman's Day."

Slow-Cooker Cider-Braised Pot Roast

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

- 1 cup apple cider

- 3 tablespoon tomato paste

- 3 tablespoon flour

- 2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

- 3 medium parsnips, quartered lengthwise and cut into 2-inch pieces

- 2 medium sweet potatoes (about 1 lb.), cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges

- 1 medium onion, cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges

- 4 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced

- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary

- 1 3-lb. bottom round roast or chuck roast, trimmed of excess fat

- Kosher salt and pepper

Directions

1. In a 5- to 6- quart slow cooker, whisk together the cider, tomato paste, flour, Worcestershire sauce and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add the parsnips, sweet potatoes, onion, garlic and rosemary and toss to combine.

2. Season the roast with 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper and nestle among the vegetables. Cook, covered, until the meat is tender, 6 to 7 hours on high or 8 to 9 hours on low.

3. Transfer the roast to a cutting board and slice. Serve with the vegetables.