Feeding the kids: Super Bowl pumpkin chili and grilled cheese 'footballs'

In my ongoing quest to find tasty, kid-friendly food appropriate for the whole family, this week I chose a not-too-spicy chili and fun grilled cheese sandwiches shaped as footballs, perfect for Super Bowl Sunday. I found the recipe on Spoonful.com, a website from Disney that's filled with thousands of crafts, games and recipes for children and families.

Pumpkin chili and grilled cheese "footballs"

Ingredients

For pumpkin chili:

- 2 pounds ground beef or turkey

- 1 medium onion, chopped

- 1 cup canned pumpkin

- 1 (28-ounce) can diced stewed tomatoes

- 1 (16-ounce) can kidney beans, drained

- 1 (12-ounce) bottle chili sauce

- 1 to 2 tablespoons chili powder

- 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

- 1 teaspoon brown sugar

- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt

- 1 teaspoon pepper

For grilled cheese "footballs":

- Cheese (your family's favorite)

- Pumpernickel or wheat bread

Directions

1. In a large dutch oven or soup kettle, brown the ground beef or turkey with the onion. Drain any excess grease. Add the remaining ingredients and stir well to mix.

2. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 1 hour. Ladle into bowls and top with grated cheese, if desired. Makes 8 cups.

3. Prepare the grilled cheese. Warm a lightly greased griddle over medium heat. Sandwich slices of your favorite cheese between pumpernickel or wheat bread. Then use a cookie cutter or butter knife to cut the sandwiches into football shapes.

4. Grill the sandwiches on one side until browned. Then flip and continue to grill until the other side browns and the cheese begins to melt. Garnish with cheese or mustard "laces" and serve while warm.