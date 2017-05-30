Fidget spinners get candy coating at Sweeties in Huntington

Do your kids play with fidget spinners? Now they can eat them.

Sweeties Candy Cottage in Huntington is selling edible fidget spinners made from chocolate and toppings such as sprinkles, Fruity Pebbles and M&M’s. Kids can also order personalized ones with names of their sleepaway camps.

“We like to keep up with the trends, especially in summer,” Lisa Hodes says. How many is she making? “A lot. Thousands,” she says.

The candy spinners sell for between $4 and $6 each; in addition to selling them at Sweeties Candy Cottage, Hodes has provided them to Lester’s and Funky Monkey in Greenvale, Kitchen Kabaret in Roslyn Heights, Kidcessories in Huntington, Infinity/Jj laz in Great Neck, Raindew in Manhasset and Twist in Southampton.

“Customers love them,” says Valerie Revere, owner of Twist. “Spinners are hot right now. And who doesn’t like chocolate?”

Never heard of a fidget spinner? The palm-size, three-pronged spinners, which twirl like a pinwheel, are all the rage among kids, who spin them on their fingers, on their noses and other body parts.