Find hidden gems in Huntington’s museum scavenger hunt

The third annual Hunt Around Huntington scavenger hunt launches July 1 and can be completed any time by Sept. 5, giving Long Islanders a different way to explore local museums and historical organizations over the summer.

Each participating venue features a collection item as a “hidden gem” to be found by players. Players can get a master map at any participating location. The map has a blowup image of each scavenger hunt item, and players must find it in the corresponding venue and get their map stamped by a venue employee.

Venues include: The Whaling Museum & Education Center, The Heckscher Museum of Art, Northport Historical Society, Huntington Historical Society, Walt Whitman Birthplace, The Cold Spring Harbor Fire House Museum and the Society for the Preservation of Long Island Antiquities.

Players who complete the hunt can enter for a chance to win a family membership or prize package from all seven organizations.

For more information, call 631-367-3418 or visit cshwhalingmuseum.org. The Whaling Museum & Education Center is at 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor.