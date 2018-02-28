Going to a live concert: What’s your experience?

I surveyed some of my schoolmates, asking if they had ever gone to a concert. A lot of kids said no compared to the people who said yes.

There were 41 kids who took the survey. Eleven kids said yes, they have gone to a concert, and 30 kids said no. The reasons for not going include being too busy, never having the chance or not being allowed.

Some of the artists that kids have seen are Jimmy Buffett, Willie Nelson, Blue Man Group, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, plus the Summer Jam festival. Finally, the things they listed as the best part of going to a concert are the performance, the hype, the food and the merchandise.

Valerie Hanley’s seventh-grade class, Our Lady of the Hamptons Regional Catholic School, Southampton