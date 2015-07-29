'Flora and Ulysses' review

I think that you will absolutely love the book "Flora and Ulysses" by Kate DiCamillo (Candlewick). The main characters are a girl named Flora and a squirrel named Ulysses. Flora saves Ulysses from being sucked up by a vacuum cleaner. Then Ulysses picks up the vacuum cleaner with one hand. That's when Flora realizes that Ulysses is no ordinary squirrel -- he has powers. But there's one problem -- Flora's mom doesn't like Ulysses.

My favorite part of this book is when a waitress sees Ulysses and he jumps on her hair and she screams. Then, (not my favorite part) Ulysses crashes into the window.

If you want to hear more, make sure you read (and love) this book.

RATING: 5 smiles