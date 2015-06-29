Free family CD release party at Jones Beach Tuesday

Join in the free release party for children's performer Darlene Graham's newest family CD, "Big Hugs for Mama," at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Jones Beach Boardwalk Bandshell.

Graham, a mom of three from West Babylon, will play guitar and sing along with her "Shades of Green Band," and a troupe of eight young dancers will perform along with them. Songs include the title song from the CD, along with "Hello," "I'm Free," "Sunny Day," "I'm Going to the Beach" and more. Graham and her husband, Chris, collaborated on writing songs for the CD.

"We are so excited about this one because it really captures our family life with our children and what we experience," Graham says.

The release party also includes face-painting and craft tables. The CD will be for sale at the event, as well as on iTunes and CDBaby.com for $14.99. For more of Graham's upcoming local performances, visit darlenegrahammusic.com.