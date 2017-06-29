Free family movies every Wednesday at Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas and Island 16 Cinema De Lux

Reading a book can get kids into a select movie for free. Every Wednesday from July 5 to July 26, Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas and Island 16 Cinema De Lux present Bookworm Wednesdays, designed to encourage summer reading.

Kids who bring a book report form (downloadable on Showcase’s website and available at a participating box office) to the designated film will get free admission for themselves and adults and children under the age of 6 who accompany them.

Children who wish to participate but are not yet reading on their own are encouraged to draw a picture about a story an adult reads to them.

Here is the Bookworm Wednesdays schedule of films; all of them begin at 9 a.m., and all are rated PG:

July 5: “Ice Age: Collision Course”

July 12: “Goosebumps”

July 19: “The Peanuts Movie”

July 26: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas is at 1001 Broadhollow Rd., East Farmingdale. Island 16 Cinema De Lux is at 185 Morris Ave., Holtsville.

For more information and to download the book report, visit showcasecinemas.com/programs/kids-and-families/bookwormwed