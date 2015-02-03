'Frozen Fever': Disney offers a peek inside the short film

"Frozen Fever" really started burning on Feb. 3, when Disney revealed images from the short film, to be released March 13 alongside "Cinderella."

Anna, Elsa and Olaf reunite, featuring the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad.

In “Frozen Fever,” it's Anna's birthday and Elsa and Kristoff are determined to give her the best celebration ever, but when Elsa catches a cold, her powers may put more than just the party at risk.

