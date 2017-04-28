Fun with Wonderhood Building Sets

Wow, these toys are fun to build! I put together the Wonderhood Corner Shops Creative Building Set and the Wonderhood Grand Hotel, and I think the possibilities are endless. I would recommend these toys to girls 5 and older who enjoy STEM. Anyone who likes science, technology, engineering and math will really enjoy creating Wonderhood toys.

I enjoyed building both of these. The Grand Hotel has a functioning elevator that can go up and down three floors to the hotel’s reception, café, pool, bedrooms, rooms, bathroom, and kids’ club. It also contains two Wonderhood kids. The corner shops include a general store, ice cream and sundaes, Wonderhood candy shop and one Wonderhood kid. The Wonderhood kids can get around the corner shops using the really big staircase. It would cool if the corner shops also had a boutique, toy store and a media center that includes Wi-Fi, as well as furniture and accessories.