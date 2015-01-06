'Galaxy's Most Wanted' review: Crazy alien adventure

I read "Galaxy's Most Wanted" by John Kloepfer (Harper). This book is such a great read! It is about people who create an invention that brings an alien to Earth.

Could you imagine an alien coming to you and hanging out? It gets even crazier, because that alien wants to bring other aliens here to Earth. You need to read the book to see if they make it here.

The story line has a lot of twists and turns, so you need to pay close attention. The ending is also so dramatic, I couldn't wait to find out how the story ended. This book is a great read.

I give it 4smiles.