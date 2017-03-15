Gender Reveal Kit and other baby items

FAMILY STUFF / BABY GADGETS

The Gender Reveal Kit from My Baby’s Heartbeat Bear includes a stuffed bear that will be placed inside a gender neutral box. At the ultrasound, technicians record the baby’s heartbeat on a miniature heart. Then they place the heart inside the tan bear and dress it in either a pink tutu or a blue bow tie (both included in the kit) and seal it in the box. At a gender reveal event, the couple opens the box. The bear can be passed around for friends and relatives to listen to the baby’s heartbeat. $39.99 at mybabysheartbeatbear.com

BellyTunes from Olababy are speakers that attach to your baby bump to pipe music in to the fetus. They turn earbuds into speakers, and include silicone pads that adhere to belly. Compatible with Apple iPhone (5th generation and beyond), iPod Touch (5th generation and beyond), iPod Nano (7th generation) and Samsung Galaxy (S6 and beyond). A Spotify playlist called “Lullabies You’ll Love” is accessible to Bellytunes customers. $19.95 at olababy.us

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Freemie Collection Cups offer a hands-free, concealable way to collect breast milk with shirt on. Freemie Collection Cups are compatible with select breast pumps. Each has a funnel and valve integrated into the cup assembly, so it feels and works like regular breast pump equipment when placed over breasts. But instead of milk traveling down and hanging in bottles below the funnels, it collects in cups that surround the funnels. $59.99 at freemie.com