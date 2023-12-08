Gingerbread house fun comes to Farmingdale, Riverhead this December 

From its design to all the finishing touches, it takes Catherine Manett about a month to build her gingerbread creations.

Manett is currently working on a scene in gingerbread from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which she plans to enter into the 10th annual Long Island Gingerbread House Contest in Farmingdale. Held at The Chocolate Duck, this year's theme is “Favorite Holiday Fairy Tales.”

This is Manett’s second stab at the competition, which she learned about last year through a co-worker who also participates. “It was my first competition and I got second place,” says Manett, 30, a social worker who lives in Mastic. “I was so excited about it and now it’s kind of become a regular hobby for me. Every year I plan on doing it.”

Catherine Manett puts the finishing touches on a gingerbread Christmas tree at her home in Mastic on Nov. 22. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Manett, who is also a writer, got into baking while researching her novel, “Run Away Home: Tempered” (RhetAskew Publishing, 2023), whose main character is a baker.

“I decided I wanted to get into baking to learn just a little bit more about it, so I can write about it accurately,” she explains.

The annual gingerbread contest is a collaboration between the Farmingdale Chamber of Commerce and The Chocolate Duck, notes Christina Bisbee, co-owner of the Farmingdale shop specializing in chocolate and cake and baking equipment.

People compete under three different divisions: professional, amateur and youth (10 and under and 11 to 17) and can make either chocolate or gingerbread houses. Typically, about 10 people enter the contest, because, Bisbee notes, many others are too intimidated to enter, though she welcomes all levels.

“I’ve just seen some really great ones over the years,” Bisbee says. “You can tell, maybe it doesn’t look professional, but it definitely looks like a lot of love was put into it.”

For last year’s “Holiday Memories” contest, Manett designed a Scrabble board in honor of her family who plays board games on Christmas. Another competitor created a hat, purse and shoes, because they get dressed up for the holiday.

“It’s really open to everybody’s interpretation,” Bisbee says.

Entries, which must be completely edible, are judged on originality, overall appearance, choice and use of materials and difficulty of design. Prizes include televisions and other electronics, as well as gift cards to The Chocolate Duck and other shops.

“Last year, we had a karaoke machine and nice headphones,” Bisbee says. “We always try to give nice prizes to encourage people to compete.”

Jean Schapowal has taken first place for the last eight competitions.

“I am a cake artist, but I also have a background in graphic design and illustration, so it was a new medium for me to try gingerbread,” says Schapowal, 58, of Hicksville, whose work over the years has evolved from a simple square house to a more intricate gingerbread sculpture. Schapowal most recently completed in a cake competition in Milan, Italy in the fall.

For last year’s Farmingdale competition, Schapowal made a Christmas tree Advent calendar with round Christmas balls and a gift box — all made from gingerbread. For the “Long Island Landmark” theme, she recreated the All American Burger and when the theme was “Frontline Workers,” she created North Shore Hospital with ambulances and hospital employees out front.

This year, Schapowal is again vying for first place with her depiction of The Nutcracker; in gingerbread, of course.

Fun for families

"Gingerbread Fred" Terry decorates a gingerbread house at Gingerbread University’s headquarters in Baiting Hollow on Nov. 21. Credit: Barry Sloan

A retired professor at Nassau Community College, where he chaired the hospitality department, Fred Terry recalls making gingerbread houses for some of the culinary classes, which were later decorated by members of the community. When he retired 25 years ago, Terry created Gingerbread University, a gingerbread decorating center which makes thousands of gingerbread houses.

“I am from the North Fork of Long Island and decided I would set up a decorating center here,” says Terry, adding,

Over the years, Gingerbread University has added more and more gingerbread designs to the mix, including Ginger Jaws (a shark) and Ginger Jack (a pumpkin). The most popular kit is the $26.50 jumbo kit: a foot-long cookie in the shape of a tree, train, bear, snow person, ginger person or menorah.

This year, Gingerbread University will run its Gingerbread Family Adventure in December at Hallockville Farm in Riverhead, where most of the proceeds will be donated to the Smile Train, a New York-based organization that provides cleft palate palette surgeries for children.

“I got this thing about gingerbread making people smile, so I’ve decided I’m going to do surgeries so kids who can’t smile, can smile,” Terry says.

At the Gingerbread Family Adventure, people can decorate premade gingerbread houses with candy kits with United States-branded candies. Some gingerbread houses will replicate the Hallockville barn and a horse and carriage.

Terry and staff will be on hand to help out, but it’s really a DIY activity.

“I wanted to create an activity where families come and sit across from each other,” says Terry. “It’s an enormous amount of grandma and me and grandpa and me. And they actually talk to each other and decorate houses.”