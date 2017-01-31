Girl Scout cookie boxes to be featured in fashion show

Things to DoFamily

Girl Scout Cookies: S'mores, Samoas and Thin Mints. The boxes will be used for a fashion show on Feb. 4.

Need ideas for what to do with all those empty Girl Scout cookie boxes? The Girl Scouts of Nassau County will host their own version of “Project Runway” on Feb. 4 as they gather to create designs from empty cookie boxes and model them on a runway at Westfield Sunrise Mall, 1 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa.

The girls will pick from a variety of boxes that used to house “Thin Mints” and “Samoas” and add a few embellishments before modeling an original piece of clothing and/or accessory. As the girls model for mall goers in a free fashion show at 11:15 a.m., a description of the outfit or accessory will be announced. For more information, visit gsnc.org.

2017 marks the 100th year of Girl Scouts selling cookies. Pick up Newsday or visit Newsday.com on Feb. 6 for a full story marking the 100th anniversary.

