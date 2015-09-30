Give camping a try, you might love it

Have you ever been camping? If you haven't, you have to go! Camping involves lots of exercise and activities such as Frisbee, swimming, and most of all, no electronics. Camping isn't for everyone, but if you like nature it's the thing for you.

My first time camping was so exciting that my family made it a tradition. Maybe you can do that too. My favorite thing to do is to go in the back of my dad's truck to the lake and look up at the stars with a telescope. We also take long hikes in the mountains and get to look down on the trees. The night always ends with a campfire and s'mores.

Try it for yourself, you won't regret it. There are plenty of places on the North Fork of Long Island to go, and it is not too cold to go for a nice weekend. In fact, it is even better because the campgrounds are not as crowded.