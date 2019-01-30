Go Burger is a family restaurant with good taste

What is it like to have your parents own a Go Burger restaurant? I get that question a lot.

I think it is really fun. What is even more fun is I get to go to work with my parents sometimes. I come up with some of our weekly burger and milkshake specials. I love making different flavored milkshakes. I definitely take pride in the two very successful Go Burger restaurants my parents have built.

Do you work there? That is another question I get asked a lot. The answer is, yes I do. No, I don’t flip burgers, but I do love to work in the front of the store taking orders, pouring customers their sodas and making milkshakes. Something else you might be wondering is what kind of food we sell. Of course we have burgers with a wide range of toppings, chicken sandwiches fried and grilled, and we have the most amazing Philly cheesesteaks ever — they taste like they came right from Philadelphia, only better. You might be wondering, what’s all this milkshake talk? We use a homemade ice cream with a flavoring of your choice and blended to perfection.

We have two locations: 271 Rte. 25A, Mount Sinai and 1899 Middle Country Rd., Ridge. We hope you come in and try it out. Check us online: goburgerinc.com

I am not the only one who likes Go Burger. Here are some reviews from other kids in my school about Go Burger:

I think Go Burger has great service, and their food is amazing. The burgers are delicious. I love that first bite of that juicy burger. The fries are crispy and crunchy with the perfect amount of salt. Now, don’t get me started on the milkshakes. There is an awesome variety of flavors, and they are the perfect amount of sweetness. — Madison, 11

I really like the burger at Go Burger because they make custom burgers with any toppings you want. They have a lot of toppings to choose from. I love the fries — they gave just the right amount of salt on them. When you dip them in the Go Sauce, it's amazing. I love the shakes because there are many different flavors, and my brother says the chocolate is the best one he has ever had. — Ella, 11

The burgers are awesome. They are very flavorful. The service is great. The fries are crunchy. The salt on the fries is just right. The milkshakes are so good. They are my favorite. They have so many flavors to choose from. My favorite is chocolate. — Kylee, 11

Jennifer Spaccaforno’s sixth-grade English class, North Country Road Middle School, Miller Place