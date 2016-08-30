Gold Coast film festival seeks young filmmakers’ work

The Gold Coast International Film Festival is accepting submissions from filmmakers in grades K-12 for its Young Filmmakers Program. Selected films will be screened in November 2016 during the sixth anniversary of the festival. The deadline for film submissions is Sept. 15.

All films (including credits) must be no more than 5 minutes in length and be PG in content. The festival accepts films of all genres, including but not limited to documentary, narrative, PSA or TV commercial (maximum length 2 minutes), animation and music videos of original music.

Films will be judged in three categories: grades K to 6, grades 7 to 9 and grades 10 to 12. For more information, visit goldcoastfilmfestival.org/festival/young-filmmakers or email gciffshorts@gmail.com or call 516-829-2570.