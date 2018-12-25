Goldfish Swim School opening in Centereach

The Goldfish Swim School will open its third Long Island location in Centereach in January.

This is the swim school's first Suffolk location, which will provide year-round lessons led by highly-trained instructors for children 4 months to 12 years old. The class size is small with no more than four children per one instructor, and the water is kept at 90 degrees.

Swim lessons are 30 minutes each, and slots are conveniently timed so all swim levels can be in the pool at once. Goldfish allows make-up lessons, as well as drop-in lessons.

Parents can watch their kids swim from an air-conditioned room, and the facility features private changing huts. In addition to lessons, Goldfish Swim School also offers family swims and birthday party packages.

Goldfish Swim School officially opens Jan. 9. Group lessons are $108 per month and drop-in lessons are $27 each. The school is located at 141 Centereach Mall. Families can register by calling 631-405-4111 or visiting goldfishswimschool.com/centereach.