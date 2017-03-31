Things to DoFamily

‘Hamilton’ songs now available as lullabies

The eight-song "Hamilton'' collection contains instrumental versions of the musical's...

The eight-song "Hamilton'' collection contains instrumental versions of the musical's songs. Credit: CMH Label Group

By Beth Whitehousebeth.whitehouse@newsday.comBethWhitehouse1

Can’t get tickets for “Hamilton”? You and your baby can still enjoy the tunes from the hit Broadway show in lullaby form for babies starting Friday, March 31. “Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Songs from Hamilton” includes instrumental renditions of eight songs from the show, including “My Shot,” “You’ll Be Back” and “Wait for It.”

Rockabye Baby has released more than 80 collections of lullaby versions of songs from artists including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Kanye West and has sold more than 1.6 million albums.

The album is $8.99 on rockabyebabymusic.com and iTunes.

Beth Whitehouse

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Didn't find what you were looking for?