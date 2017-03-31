‘Hamilton’ songs now available as lullabies

Can’t get tickets for “Hamilton”? You and your baby can still enjoy the tunes from the hit Broadway show in lullaby form for babies starting Friday, March 31. “Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Songs from Hamilton” includes instrumental renditions of eight songs from the show, including “My Shot,” “You’ll Be Back” and “Wait for It.”

Rockabye Baby has released more than 80 collections of lullaby versions of songs from artists including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Kanye West and has sold more than 1.6 million albums.

The album is $8.99 on rockabyebabymusic.com and iTunes.